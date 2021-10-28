Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,077.44.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

