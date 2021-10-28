Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,965.00 at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,908.76. 59,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

