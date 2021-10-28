Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,077.44.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

