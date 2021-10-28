Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $138.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,924.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.