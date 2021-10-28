Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,350.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,077.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

