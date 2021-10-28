Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.