Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,980.79 and last traded at $2,971.48, with a volume of 125842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,793.44.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,593.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

