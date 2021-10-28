Alpha Coin Hits Market Cap of $23,816.43 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $23,816.43 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,750.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.65 or 0.00952506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00266987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

