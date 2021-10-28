AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $36,684.22 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.