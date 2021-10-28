Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 1,841,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

