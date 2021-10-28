Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,141.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS ADSV opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allied Security Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Allied Security Innovations
