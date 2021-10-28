Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,141.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ADSV opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allied Security Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

