Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

APYRF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

