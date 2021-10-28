Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,167 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,837,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

