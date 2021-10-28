Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

