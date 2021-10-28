Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 163,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

