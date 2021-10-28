Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $6.15 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

