Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,720,000 after acquiring an additional 202,345 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.