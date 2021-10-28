Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.22. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.