Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 97.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

