AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AWF opened at $12.35 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

