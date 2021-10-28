Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

TSE:ASM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,370. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

