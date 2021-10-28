Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 9,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
