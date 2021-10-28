Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 9,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

