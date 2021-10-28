Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $161,452.02 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALGM opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

