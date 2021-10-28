Allegheny Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

