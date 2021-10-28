Allegheny Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.
Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
