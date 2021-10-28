Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

