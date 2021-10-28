Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
