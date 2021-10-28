Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 250,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

