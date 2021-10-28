Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,900 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,780,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

