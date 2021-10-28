Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 181,296 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,296 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Shaw Communications worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

