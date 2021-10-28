Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,032 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,807,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $403,814,000 after acquiring an additional 407,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

