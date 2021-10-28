Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 30,367 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 198,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

