Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up to $81.27

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.27, but opened at $85.69. Albany International shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 536 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

