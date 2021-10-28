Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

