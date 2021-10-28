Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $222.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $894.67 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,589. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

