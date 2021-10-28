Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 295,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

