Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 295,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
