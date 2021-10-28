Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $293.19 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $293.19 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00093867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.95 or 0.99997643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.52 or 0.06758948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

