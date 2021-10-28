Aigang Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,350.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $698,549.71 and $6,350.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 59,623.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

