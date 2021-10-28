Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 199,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

