AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

