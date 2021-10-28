Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 100,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,730. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

