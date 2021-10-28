Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
AJRD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 541,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
