Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AJRD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 541,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

