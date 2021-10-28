Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.03

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 20625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.94 million, a PE ratio of -215.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $129,199.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,691 shares of company stock worth $11,455,887 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $1,493,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

