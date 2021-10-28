AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58. 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.21% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

