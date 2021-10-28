Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.55 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.64 to C$1.55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

