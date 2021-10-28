Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

