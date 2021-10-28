Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.47.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
