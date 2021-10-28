Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

