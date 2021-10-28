Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Up 547.8% in October

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. Advanced Merger Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

