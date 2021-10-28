Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Up 547.8% in October

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AMPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. Advanced Merger Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.
Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile
