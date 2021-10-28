Adshares Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and $1.25 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 19,493,539 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

