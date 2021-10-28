Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price objective on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ADIL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,102. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

