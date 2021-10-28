Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

