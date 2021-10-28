Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $374.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.32.

ACN opened at $354.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a market cap of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

